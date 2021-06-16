UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Discussed Strategic Stability, Regional Security, Cyberthreats With Biden

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:23 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he discussed topics such as strategic stability, regional security, and cyberthreats during his face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he discussed topics such as strategic stability, regional security, and cyberthreats during his face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"The themes [of the discussions] are likely known to everyone: strategic stability, cybersecurity, regional conflicts, trade relations, and we also talked about cooperation in the Arctic," Putin said.

More Stories From World

