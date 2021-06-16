Putin Says Discussed Strategic Stability, Regional Security, Cyberthreats With Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he discussed topics such as strategic stability, regional security, and cyberthreats during his face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden

"The themes [of the discussions] are likely known to everyone: strategic stability, cybersecurity, regional conflicts, trade relations, and we also talked about cooperation in the Arctic," Putin said.