MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the strikes against targets in Ukraine were Russia's necessary response to Kiev's provocations, including the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"It was noted that the Russian Armed Forces for a long time refrained from precision missile strikes on certain targets on the territory of Ukraine, but now such measures have become a necessary and inevitable response to Kiev's provocative attacks against Russia's civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge and energy facilities," the statement said.