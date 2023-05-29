Putin Signs Law Ratifying Russian-Kyrgyz Agreement on Joint Air Defense System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that ratifies the agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the establishment of a joint regional air defense system.

The agreement was signed on August 16, 2022.

According to the document, the parties are creating the joint regional air defense system of the two countries, which is an integral part of the joint air defense system of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) member states, in order to improve air defense in the region.