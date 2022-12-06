Putin Signs Treaties With Hong Kong on Transfer of Convicts, Assistance in Criminal Cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed federal laws ratifying treaties with Hong Kong on the transfer of convicts and on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed Federal laws ratifying treaties with Hong Kong on the transfer of convicts and on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, according to the official legal information portal.

The treaties were signed on September 21, 2021.

According to the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, the parties undertake to assist each other in the execution of sentences. The document specifies the authorities of both countries responsible for the implementation of the terms of the agreement. It regulates the process of transferring, the grounds for refusal and the required documents.

In addition, the legal status of the transferred person is determined, the conditions of transfer and the costs associated are regulated.

The treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters ensures that Russia and Hong Kong provide each other with legal support in investigations and court proceedings. The treaty regulates issues relating to the scope of legal assistance, the form and content, grounds for refusal, the procedure for certification and recognition of the validity of documents.

Both agreements enter into force 30 days after the date of receipt of the last notification of necessary internal procedures by the parties.