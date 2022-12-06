UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Treaties With Hong Kong On Transfer Of Convicts, Assistance In Criminal Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 12:49 AM

Putin Signs Treaties With Hong Kong on Transfer of Convicts, Assistance in Criminal Cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed federal laws ratifying treaties with Hong Kong on the transfer of convicts and on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed Federal laws ratifying treaties with Hong Kong on the transfer of convicts and on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, according to the official legal information portal.

The treaties were signed on September 21, 2021.

According to the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, the parties undertake to assist each other in the execution of sentences. The document specifies the authorities of both countries responsible for the implementation of the terms of the agreement. It regulates the process of transferring, the grounds for refusal and the required documents.

In addition, the legal status of the transferred person is determined, the conditions of transfer and the costs associated are regulated.

The treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters ensures that Russia and Hong Kong provide each other with legal support in investigations and court proceedings. The treaty regulates issues relating to the scope of legal assistance, the form and content, grounds for refusal, the procedure for certification and recognition of the validity of documents.

Both agreements enter into force 30 days after the date of receipt of the last notification of necessary internal procedures by the parties.

Related Topics

Russia Hong Kong Vladimir Putin September Criminals Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Warns No Dialogue With US on Strat ..

Russia's Lavrov Warns No Dialogue With US on Strategic Stability to Incur Increa ..

47 seconds ago
 IT Minister meets MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed

IT Minister meets MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed

48 seconds ago
 Religious harmony, peaceful co-existence, imperati ..

Religious harmony, peaceful co-existence, imperative for country's progress: PM

50 seconds ago
 Ishaq Dar chairs 4th BoD meeting of PDFL

Ishaq Dar chairs 4th BoD meeting of PDFL

51 seconds ago
 US Modified HIMARS to Prevent Long-Range Strikes b ..

US Modified HIMARS to Prevent Long-Range Strikes by Ukraine on Russia - Reports

4 minutes ago
 EU Extends Sanctions for Human Rights Violations f ..

EU Extends Sanctions for Human Rights Violations for Another Year - EU Council

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.