Putin to Speak During BRICS Summit, Meet With Brazilian President on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the 2019 BRICS summit in Brazil and have a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, on Thursday, November 14.

The Russian president will speak about Moscow's agenda for its 2020 presidency of BRICS.

The strengthening of the strategic partnership of the BRICS countries, as well as their cooperation, will also be discussed, according to an article for BRICS countries' printed media, written by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting with Bolsonaro will be dedicated to the issues of bilateral cooperation, current international problems and regional matters, including the situation in Bolivia, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

The 11th BRICS summit is taking place from November 13-14 in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia, specifically at the Itamaraty Palace, where the country's Foreign Ministry is located.