Putin To Take Part In G20, ASEAN, East Asia Summits Next Week - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:40 PM
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 24 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in several international summits next week, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" tv program.
The agenda includes high-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the East Asia summit. Putin will also virtually partake in the G20 summit.