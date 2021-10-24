Putin to Take Part in G20, ASEAN, East Asia Summits Next Week - Reports

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 24 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in several international summits next week, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" tv program.

The agenda includes high-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the East Asia summit. Putin will also virtually partake in the G20 summit.