Putin Told Biden That Russia Needs Guarantees NATO Will Not Expand Eastward - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during talks with US President Joe Biden, said that Russia was seriously interested in obtaining reliable guarantees ruling out NATO expansion eastward, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

During the talks, Biden emphasized the allegedly "threatening" nature of the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders, the Kremlin said.

"In response, Vladimir Putin stressed that the responsibility should not be shifted onto the shoulders of Russia, since it is NATO that is making dangerous attempts to take control of Ukrainian territory and is building up its military potential at our borders," it said.

"Therefore, Russia is seriously interested in obtaining reliable, legally fixed guarantees ruling out NATO expansion eastward and the deployment of offensive strike systems in states adjacent to Russia," the Kremlin said.