Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Putin Warns Scholz About Growing Number of Foreign Mercenaries, Jihadists in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned about a growing number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, including from Albania and Croatia, Kosovo militants and jihadists, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"We are noticing an increase in the appearance (in Ukraine) of mercenaries from third countries, including from Albania and Croatia, Kosovo militants and even jihadists with experience of military operations in Syria," the statement said.

Militants Syria Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin Albania Croatia

More Stories From World

