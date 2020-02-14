Putin, Zelenskyy Discuss Conflict in Eastern Ukraine in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed in phone talks on Friday the situation in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine with focus on the implementation of the Minsk accords, the Kremlin press service said.

"Various aspects of the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict were discussed. The Russian president emphasized the importance of the full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Accords and the decisions adopted at the summits in the Normandy Four format, including in Paris on December 9, 2019.

In connection with the well-known statements by the representatives of the Ukrainian leadership, Vladimir Putin raised a straightforward question - does Kiev intend to really implement the Minsk agreements," the press service said in a statement.

"The leaders also touched upon the issues related to maintaining a stable ceasefire, further separation of forces and equipment along the contact line, as well as demining. They expressed readiness to continue efforts aimed at releasing and exchanging conflict-related detainees," the statement said.