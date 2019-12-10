UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Zelenskyy Tet-a-Tet Meeting Lasted For 15 Minutes - Source In Elysee Palace

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The tet-a-tet meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday lasted for 15 minutes, a source from Elysee Palace said.

After the quadrilateral meeting of the Normandy Four, the presidents of Russia and Ukraine accompanied by the delegations of the two countries left for talks.

The finished the meeting in one hour and 20 minutes and left for dinner.

"There was a meeting of Putin and Zelenskyy, which ended with a 15-minute tet-a-tet talk," the source said.

The talks between the leaders of the two countries were held after the Normandy Four summit on Donbas conflict settlement. Putin and Zelenskyy have never met before, they only held a few telephone conversations in the past.

