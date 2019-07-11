UrduPoint.com
Putin's Public Interactions During Working Visits In Russia 'Regular Practice' - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Putin's Public Interactions During Working Visits in Russia 'Regular Practice' - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly meets and speaks with people during his domestic working trips, and the recent visit to Yekaterinburg was not an exception, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly meets and speaks with people during his domestic working trips, and the recent visit to Yekaterinburg was not an exception, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Putin arrived in Yekaterinburg on Tuesday to attend the Innoprom-2019 International Industrial Trade Fair and speak at the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit.

"In regard to appearance of Putin before the people, I recommend you to follow his regional visits more closely - it is a regular practice. Every time he sees that people came and wait for him, sometimes for several hours, near the event venue - usually an educational institution or local administration building - he always shows respect, goes and greets those people.

He speaks with them, many people pass him notes and letters, like it was this time as well, by the way. It is a regular practice, not something extraordinary, and it happened this time too, when he managed to speak with several citizens," Peskov told reporters when asked why Putin decided to speak to people while in Yekaterinburg.

He added that the security provisions were adequate to enable Putin's interactions with people.

The Innoprom International Industrial Trade Fair, which is organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. This year's edition of Innoprom is being held from Monday through Thursday, its main theme is Digital Manufacturing: Integrated Solutions, and the partner country is Turkey.

