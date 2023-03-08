UrduPoint.com

Rare West African Lion Cubs Caught On Camera In Senegal

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Rare West African lion cubs caught on camera in Senegal

At three months old, even future kings of the savannah like to play

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :At three months old, even future kings of the savannah like to play.

In Senegal, a video of three cubs that would have hardly been imaginable a few years ago, has given hope that the revered West African lion, which has been decimated over time, will be revived.

The US-based wild cat conservation organisation Panthera has released never-before-seen images of a lioness and three cubs spotted in February by remote cameras in the Niokolo-Koba National Park in southeastern Senegal.

In what Panthera describes as a "thrilling sign of recovery for the critically endangered West African lion", video footage shows the big cat eating an animal carcass while its three-month-old offspring try to imitate it.

They brandish their claws and fangs, testing them out on scraps of wood or their mother's hindquarters.

"This documentation of new lion life... indicates the remarkable recovery of a population on the brink of extinction", the organisation said in a statement.

Panthera has since 2011 been working with Senegal's Department of National Parks on conservation efforts in the Niokolo-Koba park.

In that time, the number of lions in the park has risen from 10 or 15 to around 30, the organisation said.

The West African lion is characterised by a thin mane and slender body and is genetically distinct from the African or Asian subspecies.

There are between 120 and 375 of them left, according to Panthera.

Revered to the point of being cited in the Senegalese national anthem, West African lions have been decimated by poaching and the gradual loss of their habitat.

Their historic range has shrunk by 99 percent, Panthera said, citing the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

- Protection works - According to Philipp Henschel, Panthera's director for West and Central Africa, the high market value of lion skins and bones has attracted the interest of people connected to jihadist networks.

The spread of jihadism in West Africa is also complicating conservation in some parts of the region, such as the vast W-Arly-Pendjari nature complex between Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger, he said.

The impact of global warming remains to be seen, he said, but Niokolo-Koba is already subject to an "extreme climate".

However, Florence -- the lioness caught on camera, who is thought to be nine or 10 years old -- has contributed to the population's recovery.

The cubs -- two males and a female -- pictured with her are believed to be her third litter since 2021.

"This is a sign that protection has worked well," Henschel said.

Lions are classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

It estimated in 2014 that there were between 23,000 and 39,000 individuals able to reproduce worldwide, a figure in decline.

Related Topics

Africa Threatened Florence Savannah Burkina Faso Benin Senegal Niger Turkish Lira February Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri: Women are main drivers in combatt ..

Mariam Almheiri: Women are main drivers in combatting climate change and achievi ..

34 seconds ago
 Impressive Pogacar wins 4th stage to lead Paris-Ni ..

Impressive Pogacar wins 4th stage to lead Paris-Nice

34 seconds ago
 Stolen Afghan Assets Can Now be Used In Other Conf ..

Stolen Afghan Assets Can Now be Used In Other Conflicts - UN Envoy

3 minutes ago
 PPP always at front in advocating women's rights: ..

PPP always at front in advocating women's rights: Shazia Marri

3 minutes ago
 World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devas ..

World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devastating Pandemic - Intel Report

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor for pr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.