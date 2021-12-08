(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not expect a phone conversation today between him and US President Joe Biden following the latter's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian edition of Liga.

net reported, citing Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of the Ukrainian presidential administration.

The talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States took place on Tuesday evening and lasted two hours.