Open Menu

Recent Winners Of The Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Recent winners of the Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Here is a list of the 10 most recent winners of the Nobel Peace prize. It was awarded on Friday to imprisoned Iranian women's rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi:

2023: Narges Mohammadi (Iran)

2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)

2021: Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)

2020: The UN World food Programme (WFP)

2019: Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)

2018: Denis Mukwege (DR Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)

2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)

2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)

2015: The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)

2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)

Related Topics

Pakistan India Malala Yousafzai World United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia Nuclear Iraq Santos Ethiopia Belarus Tunisia Congo Colombia Women 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

40 seconds ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

50 seconds ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

7 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

56 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

1 hour ago
Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

2 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

4 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World