Release of 'Mission Impossible 7' Postponed for July 2023 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Paramount has decided to once again delay the release of "Mission: Impossible 7," this time for July 14, 2023, media reported.

This is the fifth postponement of the movie's release, the previous planned date was September 30, 2022, the Indie Wire news outlet reported.

Because of the delay, the release of the next part of the franchise, "Mission: Impossible 8," is shifted to June 28, 2024.

"Mission: Impossible" is a series of spy action movies with Tom Cruise playing the main role of agent Ethan Hunt in all of them.