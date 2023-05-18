UrduPoint.com

Renowned Investor Rogers Says China Will Be 'Most Important' Country In 21st Century

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Renowned Investor Rogers Says China Will Be 'Most Important' Country in 21st Century

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) China will become the next great country and most important nation of this century, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"I've certainly been saying many times for a while now that China is going to be the next great country in the world and will be the most important country in the 21st century," Rogers said. "And you know what is happening, you can see what's happened in China in the past 20 or 30 years. That has started happening. And yes, that will continue."

Rogers went on to say that China will still have problems, like America did as it rose to become the most important country in the 20th century. Along the way, he added, the US had huge problems - from civil war to depression to massacres in the streets.

"So, China will have problems. I don't know what or when but I know they will. But in the end, 100 years from now, we will look back and see that China was rising.

America had flattened out and maybe gone into decline just like Britain did... History is very clear. There's always somebody rising. And there's always somebody declining," Rogers said.

Last October, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) considers it necessary to accelerate the process of turning the country into a leading world industrial power, including in the development of manufacturing industry, astronautics, transport and network technologies.

Rogers, the creator of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI), co-founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund and is currently the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests. Time Magazine in 1994 dubbed Rogers the "Indiana Jones of finance" given the high profits he made investing in emerging foreign stocks that Wall Street neglected during the 1970s.

