UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republic Of Congo Authorizes Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Republic of Congo Authorizes Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Republic of the Congo approved the use of Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday.

The Republic of the Congo authorized the use of Russia's two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine under the emergency use authorization procedure in March.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of the Congo," RDIF said in a press release.

"Republic of the Congo is widening the national coronavirus vaccine portfolio through authorization of Sputnik Light. The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine had already been approved in the country earlier this year. We welcome the decision of the Ministry of Health enabling the Republic of the Congo to obtain access to safe, effective and affordable Sputnik Light vaccine," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.

Related Topics

Russia Congo March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

26 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

29 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.