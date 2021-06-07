(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Republic of the Congo approved the use of Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday.

The Republic of the Congo authorized the use of Russia's two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine under the emergency use authorization procedure in March.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of the Congo," RDIF said in a press release.

"Republic of the Congo is widening the national coronavirus vaccine portfolio through authorization of Sputnik Light. The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine had already been approved in the country earlier this year. We welcome the decision of the Ministry of Health enabling the Republic of the Congo to obtain access to safe, effective and affordable Sputnik Light vaccine," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.