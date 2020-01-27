UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republic Of Congo's Debt A Third Higher Than IMF Estimate: NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:12 PM

Republic of Congo's debt a third higher than IMF estimate: NGO

The Republic of Congo's debts could be a third greater than was estimated last year when the IMF gave the country its fourth bailout, an anti-corruption group said Monday

Brazzaville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Republic of Congo's debts could be a third greater than was estimated last year when the IMF gave the country its fourth bailout, an anti-corruption group said Monday.

Its public debts "could exceed $12.5 billion" (11.34 billion Euros) because of previously undisclosed liabilities by its national oil company, the SNPC, the Global Witness said.

The figures are potentially "catastrophic", it said.

SNPC -- the Societe Nationale des Petroles du Congo -- has at least $2.7 billion in previously undisclosed debts to oil majors, including Total, Chevron and Eni, it said after analysing a trove of documents.

"This represents a 50-percent increase since 2010. A further $606 million is owed to a consortium of banks led by the pan-African conglomerate Ecobank, secured against oil," Global Witness said.

Global Witness said the SNPC's debts could end up on the state's books.

If so public debt, which hit 119 percent of GDP in 2016 and then fell to 86 percent, would balloon to as much as 115 percent.

During the country's belt-tightening years from 2015-2018, public spending dropped by more than half, citizens went without pension payments and hospitals were chronically under-resourced.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last July granted Congo, a major oil exporter, a credit line of $448.6 million after its economy was battered by a years-long slump in the price of crude.

Congo has been unable to repay its creditors on agreed terms and timetables since 2015 at least.

The IMF postponed payment of a second tranche of $48 million in December.

"Our analysis raises serious questions about where Congo's oil money has gone," said Global Witness's Natasha White.

"It portrays an oil sector skewed in favour of foreign oil companies, including Total, Chevron and Eni, and reveals major red flags for corruption.

"This warrants close scrutiny -- particularly from the IMF." Global Witness said its analysis was based on SNPC accounts and oil contracts made public in 2018 and 2019 under the conditions of the IMF bailout.

The documents pointed to a range of anomalies, it said.

They include $156 million in SNPC dividends that should have gone to the Congolese state but went missing, Global Witness said.

There was also a writeoff by Eni, the Italian oil major, of more than $280 million amid a licence renewal process that is being probed in Italy for suspected corruption, it said.

Related Topics

Corruption IMF Company Oil Price Italy Congo Money July December 2016 2015 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.