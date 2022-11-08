Rescuers Find Site of Hard Landing of Mi-2 Helicopter Near Kostroma

(@FahadShabbir)

The site of hard landing of the Mi-2 helicopter in the Kostroma region was found, rescuers are already providing first aid to those injured in the accident, the regional administration said

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The site of hard landing of the Mi-2 helicopter in the Kostroma region was found, rescuers are already providing first aid to those injured in the accident, the regional administration said.

"In the Kostroma region, a hard landing site for the Mi-2 helicopter has been established.

According to the response team, the helicopter made a hard landing near the village of Shchetnikovo. Rescuers are already at the helicopter, they are providing first aid to the victims. Ambulance teams have also left for the site," the statement says.

Earlier, the administration said that a patient died, while two pilots and two paramedics were injured during an emergency landing of a Mi-2 helicopter performing an ambulance flight in the Kostroma region.