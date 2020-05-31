UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RIA Novosti Reporter Feeling OK After Minneapolis Police's Pepper-Spray Attack

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 09:10 PM

RIA Novosti Reporter Feeling OK After Minneapolis Police's Pepper-Spray Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) A reporter with the RIA Novosti news agency, who was pepper-sprayed overnight by police in the US city of Minneapolis, said Sunday he was doing fine.

"Everything is OK. The burning sensation is gone. No damage has been done to the eyes," Mikhail Turgiyev said.

The journalist was attacked along with a television crew of the VICE magazine after protesters were dispersed. He said he had identified himself as a member of the press.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said this act of police brutality was uncalled-for. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz later apologized to all journalists who were assaulted during what was the fifth night of violence in Minneapolis sparked by the death in custody of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Related Topics

Police Russia Fine Man George Minneapolis Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,877 new cases, 23 more deat ..

16 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

1 hour ago

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

2 hours ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

3 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.