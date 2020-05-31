MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) A reporter with the RIA Novosti news agency, who was pepper-sprayed overnight by police in the US city of Minneapolis, said Sunday he was doing fine.

"Everything is OK. The burning sensation is gone. No damage has been done to the eyes," Mikhail Turgiyev said.

The journalist was attacked along with a television crew of the VICE magazine after protesters were dispersed. He said he had identified himself as a member of the press.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said this act of police brutality was uncalled-for. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz later apologized to all journalists who were assaulted during what was the fifth night of violence in Minneapolis sparked by the death in custody of unarmed black man George Floyd.