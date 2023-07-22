Open Menu

RIA Novosti War Correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev Killed In Ukrainian Shelling

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RIA Novosti War Correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev Killed in Ukrainian Shelling

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in the Ukrainian shelling in combat zone, an agency correspondent reported Saturday.

RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured in the shelling.

The shelling took place near the village of Pyatykhatky, where a group of journalists came under fire. According to preliminary data, an Izvestia journalist was also wounded.

RIA Novosti is part of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Media

Recent Stories

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

1 minute ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

4 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

22 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

31 minutes ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

1 hour ago
Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

3 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

4 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From World