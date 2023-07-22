RIA Novosti War Correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev Killed in Ukrainian Shelling

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in the Ukrainian shelling in combat zone, an agency correspondent reported Saturday.

RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured in the shelling.

The shelling took place near the village of Pyatykhatky, where a group of journalists came under fire. According to preliminary data, an Izvestia journalist was also wounded.

RIA Novosti is part of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.