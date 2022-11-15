MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) A prominent human rights organization on Tuesday urged the Somalian government to adopt a 10-point plan to improve the human rights situation and protect civilians, as well as ensure accountability for violations and abuses in the country.

In May, Somalia elected its new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. At that time, the government emphasized that its priorities would include security, justice, reconciliation and social development.

According to Muleya Mwananyanda, the east and southern Africa director at Amnesty International, the election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the Somalian president was an opportunity for the new administration to address many human rights challenges.

"However, no concrete measures have been taken to prevent violations of human rights, to hold suspected perpetrators accountable for their actions, or to ensure access to justice and effective remedies including adequate compensation for victims. The government must prioritise the protection of civilians by ensuring that all Somali security forces receive appropriate training in human rights and humanitarian law," the regional director said.

Mwananyanda added that the government should instruct all security forces "not to target civilians and civilian objects during military operations."

In connection with the Somali government's failure to properly address pressing issues in the country, Amnesty International outlined a 10-point human rights agenda set.

The plan includes, protection of civilians in conflict, reforming the judicial system, ensuring justice and reparation for abuses committed by foreign forces, as well as upholding and respecting freedom of expression.

In addition, the plan provides for guarantees on the right to health for everyone, protection of internally displaced persons and halt of forced evictions.

Among other things, the human rights watchdog emphasized safeguarding children's rights, women and girls human rights, as well as their protection from sexual violence.

What is more, the plan concerns mitigating against climate change and other crises, as well as establishment and operationalization of the National Human Rights Commission.