River Plate go top as Boca Juniors stumble

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Colombia international striker Miguel Borja scored two first-half goals as River Plate eased to a 2-0 home win over Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina's Primera Division on Wednesday.

Borja opened the scoring in the 22nd minute by heading home following Claudio Echeverri's cross.

River were in cruise control as Borja combined with Pablo Solari before drilling a low effort into the bottom right corner.

The result leaves River Plate top of Group A with 17 points from nine games while Independiente Rivadavia are 12th with just two wins from nine matches so far.

Elsewhere, Boca Juniors continued their shaky start to the season with a 1-0 away loss to Union Santa Fe.

Claudio Corvalan put the hosts ahead a minute from time by heading home after Lucas Gama cross.

Boca are now sixth in Group B with 17 points from nine games, ahead of second-placed Argentinos Juniors on goal difference.