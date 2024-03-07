Open Menu

River Plate Go Top As Boca Juniors Stumble

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

River Plate go top as Boca Juniors stumble

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Colombia international striker Miguel Borja scored two first-half goals as River Plate eased to a 2-0 home win over Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina's Primera Division on Wednesday.

Borja opened the scoring in the 22nd minute by heading home following Claudio Echeverri's cross.

River were in cruise control as Borja combined with Pablo Solari before drilling a low effort into the bottom right corner.

The result leaves River Plate top of Group A with 17 points from nine games while Independiente Rivadavia are 12th with just two wins from nine matches so far.

Elsewhere, Boca Juniors continued their shaky start to the season with a 1-0 away loss to Union Santa Fe.

Claudio Corvalan put the hosts ahead a minute from time by heading home after Lucas Gama cross.

Boca are now sixth in Group B with 17 points from nine games, ahead of second-placed Argentinos Juniors on goal difference.

Related Topics

Santa Fe Argentina Colombia From Top

Recent Stories

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

2 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

3 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

6 hours ago
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

15 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

15 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

15 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

15 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

15 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

15 hours ago

More Stories From World