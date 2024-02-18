Riyadh To Host Saudi Media Forum On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Riyadh will host on Monday the Saudi Media Forum which will guide participants and visitors through an exciting journey to discover modern experiences in the media industry and the realms of creativity that have led entities and institutions to global media leadership.
The forum, considered the largest media gathering in the middle East, brings together ministers, officials, ambassadors, academics, and media professionals from various countries around the world.
President of the Saudi Media Forum and CEO of Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, indicated that the forum focuses on enhancing media growth, fostering creative thinking, and nurturing content creation.
He noted that it also aims to support the role of media in shaping public opinion and building successful partnerships that contribute to the development of media companies and institutions locally and globally. The forum sessions will abound with successful media experiences, stimulating creative and innovative thinking, monitoring and discussing media changes, and addressing rapidly evolving issues along with the media response to them, according to Al-Harthi. Additionally, the forum will review modern experiences in the media industry and activate modern television and radio production activities by attracting leading companies and expertise globally, in line with the fast pace of media transformations.
