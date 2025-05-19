Romania Presidential Election 2025/Ilie Bolojan: Romania has chosen, congratulations, Nicusor Dan!

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Interim President Ilie Bolojan congratulated Nicusor Dan on Monday morning for winning the presidential elections.

'Romania has chosen. Congratulations, Nicusor Dan! Thank you to the citizens of our country for turning out in large numbers to vote, regardless of their choice. I am grateful to all those involved in organizing the elections for ensuring the smooth running of the second round. Thank you, Romania!,' Ilie Bolojan wrote on his Facebook page.

Nicusor Dan, an independent candidate, received 6,168,642 votes (53.60%) in the second round of the presidential election, according to data published on the website of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) after the centralisation of all 20,085 polling station reports.

George Simion, the candidate of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), ranked second as he received 5,339,053 votes, representing 46.40%. Over 11.6 million Romanians voted in the second round of the elections.