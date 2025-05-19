- Home
- World
- Romania Presidential Election 2025/Ilie Bolojan: Romania has chosen, congratulations, Nicusor Dan!
Romania Presidential Election 2025/Ilie Bolojan: Romania Has Chosen, Congratulations, Nicusor Dan!
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Interim President Ilie Bolojan congratulated Nicusor Dan on Monday morning for winning the presidential elections.
'Romania has chosen. Congratulations, Nicusor Dan! Thank you to the citizens of our country for turning out in large numbers to vote, regardless of their choice. I am grateful to all those involved in organizing the elections for ensuring the smooth running of the second round. Thank you, Romania!,' Ilie Bolojan wrote on his Facebook page.
Nicusor Dan, an independent candidate, received 6,168,642 votes (53.60%) in the second round of the presidential election, according to data published on the website of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) after the centralisation of all 20,085 polling station reports.
George Simion, the candidate of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), ranked second as he received 5,339,053 votes, representing 46.40%. Over 11.6 million Romanians voted in the second round of the elections.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
More Stories From World
-
Romania Presidential Election 2025/Ilie Bolojan: Romania has chosen, congratulations, Nicusor Dan!2 minutes ago
-
Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer2 minutes ago
-
Chairmen of parliaments of CSTO PA member states visit Ala-Archa natural park1 hour ago
-
Astana hosts Night of Museums3 hours ago
-
Recent India-Pakistan combat was 'clear setback for India': New York Times11 hours ago
-
PHMM provides free medical treatment to 9,170 intending pilgrims so far: Dr Shaheer16 hours ago
-
Kill22 hours ago
-
.1 day ago
-
Kill1 day ago
-
UN relief chief demands rapid, safe, unimpeded aid delivery in besieged Gaza1 day ago
-
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments1 day ago
-
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to strengthen bilatera ..1 day ago