UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Leader Calls On Dodon To Prevent Federal Solution To Moldova's Transnistria Issue

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:26 PM

Romanian Leader Calls on Dodon to Prevent Federal Solution to Moldova's Transnistria Issue

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis discussed with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, the Transnistria issue, specifically pointing out that Chisinau should prevent Moldova from becoming federalized, the Romanian presidential press service said on Thursday in a statement

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis discussed with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, the Transnistria issue, specifically pointing out that Chisinau should prevent Moldova from becoming federalized, the Romanian presidential press service said on Thursday in a statement.

The meeting was held in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"President Klaus Iohannis touched upon the Transnistrian conflict ... He pointed out that his country was directly interested in how this issue was progressing, including in terms of Romania's security. President Klaus Iohannis stressed ... that it is important to avoid any solution that envisages the federalization [of Moldova] and any other form [of government] that may create obstacles for the pro-European course of the nation," the statement said.

According to the Romanian presidential press service, Dodon said that Chisinau was not considering establishing a Federal government in Moldova as a means of resolving the conflict.

The reconciliation plan does, however, envisage granting a special status to the breakaway region.

Dodon wrote on his Facebook page that the development of ties with Romania was a key priority for the Moldovan presidential administration.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing a possible reunion with Romania. The separation led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, although the issue is still unresolved.

In the 2000s, Moscow proposed that Moldova be federalized as a way of resolving the conflict, but the idea was rejected by then-Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin, who feared that such a transformation may result in the irreversible secession of Transnistria.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Facebook Chisinau Vladimir Putin New York Romania Moldova May July From Government

Recent Stories

Liverpool FC fail in bid to trademark city's name

5 minutes ago

Jaguar Land Rover to Temporarily Halt Production i ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainegate to Help Trump Derail Impeachment by Wi ..

5 minutes ago

Court awards life term to accused in Billa TrucKan ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says There Should Be Way to Legally Block Im ..

11 minutes ago

Oman Foreign Minister Says Will Visit Russia Next ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.