Rookie Stroud takes Texans into playoffs, Steelers keep hopes alive

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans into the NFL playoffs with a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The defeat in the "win-and-in" clash ended the Colts' hopes of reaching the post-season while Houston could yet win the AFC South division title if Jacksonville lose to Tennessee on Sunday.

Stroud, the number two overall pick in last April's draft, kept his cool in the biggest game of his professional career completing 20 of 26 passes and throwing for two touchdowns and 264 yards with no interceptions.

Stroud becomes just the fifth rookie quarterback in NFL history to reach 4,000 passing yards. He and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans are the first rookie quarterback and coach pairing to reach the post-season since 2012.

It was close down the stretch though, with the Colts' final drive arriving at the Houston 15-yard line with 1:03 left. On fourth and one, quarterback Gardner Minshew's pass short left to Tyler Goodson was dropped.

The Texans led 14-6 at the break after Stroud hurled a 75-yard touchdown pass deep to Nico Collins in the first quarter and then found Andrew Beck with a one-yard pass late in the second.

The Colts levelled the game when Jonathan Taylor broke free for a 49-yard rushing touchdown.

After an exchange of field goals left the game at 17-17, Devin Singletary got the game winning touchdown with a clever, weaving, three-yard rush with 6:20 left -- but the Texans missed the extra-point to leave the door open.

The Colts had been effective with their running game but opted to pass on the crucial fourth and one play and Goodson's drop, with the ball thrown slightly behind him, ended their hopes.

"I think tonight we showed the world what the Texans can do and we're going to continue to do that," said Stroud.

"I put my blood, sweat and tears into this and it's just really cool to see the fruits of your labor come out, I'm super blessed," he added.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 17-10 win over a Baltimore Ravens team resting their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens secured top seed in the AFC playoffs last week and handed back-up Tyler Huntley a rare start as they opted to protect MVP frontrunner Jackson.

The win for Pittsburgh (10-7) means that they can make it into the post-season with some help from other teams in Sunday's games.

The Steelers will advance if Buffalo lose at Miami or Jacksonville lose or tie their game at Tennessee.

Heavy rain in Baltimore made for tricky handling conditions and both teams adapted with the Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph making ample use of running back Najee Harris.

Harris, who put up 112 yards on 26 carries, put the Steelers ahead in the first quarter with a powerful six-yard rush at the end of a 12-play, 76-yard drive.