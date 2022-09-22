RPT - EU to Add More Russian Officials to Sanctions List Over Partial Mobilization - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The European Union will add more Russian officials to the sanctions list as part of the upcoming eighth package and abolish the right of veto for member countries when greenlighting measures against Russia in response to the country's decision on partial mobilization, an EU source told Sputnik.

"The EU will, for sure, accelerate the development of the eighth sanction package. There have already been intensive talks about it last month. It will include several new people in the catalog of Names (under EU sanctions). Also, the EU ministers are likely to discuss tonight and in the coming weeks the possibility of abolishing the option of veto for member countries when it comes to greenlighting packages of sanctions against Russia so that the packages can be implemented quicker," the source said.

According to the source, the new package will also include a number of measures related to the implementation of the oil price cap G7 countries have agreed upon. The EU wants to introduce the measure as soon as possible, but certain member countries, including Hungary, that managed to get exemptions from banning Russian oil imports, have been expressing fears that Moscow may cut oil supplies in the event of implementing the G7 oil price cap, so this is the main reason of disputes in the bloc, the source said.

"The (EU) Сommission, at this stage, is looking for an implementation format of those decisions to maximize their effectiveness, hence discussions on the unanimity and the possible veto limitations on sanction packages against Russia.

Although the commission is discussing those elements, due to the latest developments, an increase in measurements and sanctions, which will directly target even more sections of the Russian economy, is not unlikely," the source explained.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is very positive at this step and is asking for the measures to be introduced, the source added.

The EU Commission plans to present the new package at the end of next week, perhaps on Wednesday, September 28, according to the source.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

In September, G7 finance ministers also confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil and called on all nations to support the initiative. The price cap is scheduled to take effect on December 5, 2022, for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia.

Moscow, in turn, has pledged to altogether stop exporting Russian oil to the countries that impose the price cap.