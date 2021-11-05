UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Oliver Stone's Film on Kazakh History Through Nazarbaev's Eyes to Premier in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The renowned US movie producer Oliver Stone will present on Friday the premiere of his new documentary "Qazaq: History of the Golden Man," which covers the history of Kazakhstan through the eyes of its first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, one of the film's producers Vera Tomilova told Sputnik.

"We will have an American premiere in Los Angeles at the Asian World Film Festival," Tomilova said. "The film, directed by producer Igor Lopatonok, tells about the history of Kazakhstan through the interview with Oliver Stone and Nursultan Nazarbaev."

The two-hour-long film presents a view on Kazakh history from ancient times until present day, along with the story of Nazarbayev, while exploring the challenges and misconceptions in the first decades of the country's independence.

"President Nazarbaev is a person who remembers all his life," Tomilova said. "We did several sets of interviews, and, he was very open person... there were many colors of his personality shown in this movie."

The film's world premiere took place in Rome, Italy, in late October.

Tomilova said the crew had an amazing experience as the audiences who knew little about Kazakhstan watched the film very carefully and with great interest.

"Foreigners were happy to discover Kazakhstan and to learn about Nursultan Nazarbaev because he is a very wise ruler and he led his country to prosperity," Tomilova said.

After the premiere in the United States, the team will visit Japan, China, Turkey and other countries to present the film to audiences there. The audiences in Kazakhstan and Russia had a chance to watch the film during special pre-premiere screenings and the crew plans to focus on showing the documentary in other parts of the world to introduce the Kazakh culture and history to those who do not know them.

Tomilova noted that Stone has interviewed more than 40 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, she said, nobody has an idea about his future plans.

"This is Oliver Stone, so you never know what he is going to do next time," Tomilova added.

