RPT - US Navy, Air Force Order 16 More F-35 Jets Costing Over $1Bln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The US Navy and Air Force have ordered from Lockheed Martin another 16 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets costing more than $1 billion in all, the Defense Department announced.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company (of) Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $1,099,631,252 modification .

.. contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday. "This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 16, Lot 15 F-35 Lightning II aircraft: 10 for the Air Force and six for the Marine Corps."

