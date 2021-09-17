RPT - US, UK, Australia Pact Creates Jobs But Does Little to Deter China - Former Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The trilateral US, UK, Australia defense partnership announced this week, will create jobs in the three nations but stops short of its raison d'etre, deterring China's expansion in the region, veteran diplomat and former Assistant Defense Secretary Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the three nations announced a defense partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of US and UK backing of Australia's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines.

"This is a sales transaction and supporting technology partnership. It is not an alliance," Freeman said. "Only time will tell whether it represents more than a political stunt and jobs program for the US and UK and what its knock-on effects are in both Asia and Europe."

Freeman questioned whether the partnership will enhance efforts by the three nations to deter China's military expansion in the region - an unstated goal of the deal.

Nuclear-powered submarines, Freeman told Sputnik, "will give Australia a wider defense perimeter than it now has but Australia has not committed itself to join a battle over Taiwan or South China Sea claims so this does not add to US deterrence efforts aimed at China in these contexts.

"

The agreement also threatens to weaken transatlantic defense cooperation by excluding France and therefore threatening an existing $66 billion contract for France to design and build submarines for Australia, Freeman added.

"French resentment of America's disregard for its defense relationship with Australia and the French military-industrial base will add to the stress the Trump administration's 'America First' policies placed on trans-Atlantic defense cooperation," Freeman said.

In addition, Freeman questioned whether the deal could have unintended consequences for Australia's own military readiness.

"Nuclear submarines are notoriously expensive. Australia's defense burden will rise. Other elements of the country's defense readiness may take a hit as funds are diverted to the submarine project," Freeman said.

A final potential pitfall of the agreement, according to Freeman, could be to weaken the US, Australia, New Zealand collective security agreement (ANZUS), because New Zealand has already announced that it will not permit nuclear-propelled Australian ships to enter its ports.