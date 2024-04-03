Open Menu

RUDA, Scoda Establish Twin Cities Pact, Redefining Urban Development Dynamics

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining urban development dynamics

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Central Business District Authority (PCBDA) have cemented pivotal collaborations with eight esteemed Chinese hi-tech and education sector-leading companies, marking a significant milestone in urban development and investment initiatives

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Central business District Authority (PCBDA) have cemented pivotal collaborations with eight esteemed Chinese hi-tech and education sector-leading companies, marking a significant milestone in urban development and investment initiatives.

The Chief Operating Officer of both the authorities Mansoor Ahmad Janjua, currently visiting the Chinese city of Qingdao, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnerships, stating, Together, RUDA and PCBDA will not only shape the landscape of tomorrow but also redefine the way we perceive and interact with urban spaces.

He further added, "These MoUs signify more than just a legal agreement; it symbolizes a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and inclusive growth."

Of particular significance, the partnership between RUDA and Scoda stands out as a beacon of collaborative urban development. Representing a twin cities pact, this alliance seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of both entities to drive sustainable development and innovation in urban infrastructure.

The visionary approach of the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aims to position Punjab as an economic hub through strategic policies and public-private partnerships.

Emphasizing the digital transformation of Punjab, the government aims to attract global tech giants and foster innovation.Â

Notable projects like the NSIT project of PCBDA, integrating IT, education, and film city components, exemplify this vision.In his address, Mr Janjua highlighted the collaborative spirit between Pakistan and China, stating, "It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the belief that by working together, we can achieve remarkable feats.

As we witness the signing of this historic document, let us not only celebrate the partnership between Ravi Urban Development Authority and Scoda but also reaffirm our collective resolve to build a future that is not only prosperous but also sustainable and inclusive,he added.

The partnerships between RUDA, PCBDA, and Chinese companies underscore the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and China, strengthening the foundation of the Pak-China friendship. This collaboration promises to usher in a new era of innovation, progress, and prosperity, shaping vibrant and sustainable urban environments for generations to come.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Film And Movies Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab China Qingdao Progress Alliance Hub Government

Recent Stories

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

56 seconds ago
 Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL covera ..

Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage

58 seconds ago
 Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed ..

Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations

1 minute ago
 Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants ext ..

Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other ..

15 minutes ago
 CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of offic ..

CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record

4 minutes ago
 Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to t ..

Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town

37 seconds ago
PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minist ..

PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister

38 seconds ago
 CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad of ..

CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials

42 seconds ago
 'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from big ..

'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from biggest quake in 25 years

43 seconds ago
 Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ..

Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy

48 seconds ago
 Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in M ..

Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in March

15 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators ..

Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators of BISE Examination centre

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World