Russia Agreed On New START Treaty With Biden Administration On Moscow's Terms - Patrushev

Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

Russia Agreed on New START Treaty With Biden Administration on Moscow's Terms - Patrushev

Russia was able to promptly agree on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) the country's only remaining nuclear arms pact with the United States with the Biden administration on the terms originally put forward by Moscow, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia was able to promptly agree on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) the country's only remaining nuclear arms pact with the United States with the Biden administration on the terms originally put forward by Moscow, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"We managed to come to an agreement with the new [US] administration quite quickly, and on the terms that the Russian side had been putting forward from the very beginning," Patrushev said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

The official noted that the Trump administration tried to pressure Moscow and to apply solutions that were beneficial to the United States alone.

"We could not agree to that, although we showed our willingness for a compromise. But this was not enough, Washington wanted to dictate its own terms," Patrushev added.

