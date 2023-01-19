UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Controlling Situation With Detained Citizens In Both Countries - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Moscow and Minsk are keeping the situation with Russian citizens detained in Belarus and vice versa under control and will continue to cooperate in this area through their foreign ministries in particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

On Wednesday, Lavrov arrived in Minsk to participate in a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries, and meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and top diplomat Sergei Aleinik.

"We have discussed the situation today with Russian citizens who have been detained on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, and with citizens of the Republic of Belarus who are in a similar situation on Russian territory.

.. We have these issues under control, including through our foreign ministries," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart.

Lavrov also stated that the two countries agreed to be guided primarily by each other's legislation and procedures that exist for such cases.

