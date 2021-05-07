UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On All States To Unconditionally Adhere To UN Charter - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:22 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Moscow urges all nations to abide by the United Nations Charter without any conditions when they form their foreign policies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"Russia calls in all states to unconditionally adhere to the purposes and principals of the Charter when forming their foreign policy, ensuring respect for sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, the settlement of disputes through political and diplomatic means and the rejection of the threat of force or the use of force," Lavrov said during the virtual meeting.

