Russia Counterattacks In Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost Up To 380 Soldiers - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Russian forces have engaged in counterattacks in the Donetsk direction where the Ukrainian military lost up to 380 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions, the ministry mentioned. In the Donetsk direction, Russia repelled eight Ukrainian attacks.

"After repelling the attacks, Russian troops counterattacked the retreating enemy and improved the position along the front line in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Krasnohorivka and Marinka of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the past day, the enemy's losses amounted to 380 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as the Rapira anti-tank gun," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev lost up to 175 soldiers, one tank and two M777 howitzers in the South Donetsk direction.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military lost up to 110 soldiers in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and up to 150 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of (Russia's) western grouping of forces carried out offensive operations on a wide front and took up more advantageous positions in the areas of the settlements of Olshanske, Pershotravneve in Kharkiv Region and Kuzemivka in the Luhansk People's Republic," the ministry said.

