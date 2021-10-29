Russia Glad US Demonstrates Willingness to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal - Nebenzia

Russia is glad that Washington demonstrates the willingness and seriousness to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after it withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia is glad that Washington demonstrates the willingness and seriousness to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after it withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are glad that our US partners demonstrate their willingness and seriousness to return back to the JCPOA," Nebenzia said.

"We know that there has been an impasse for a while after the election in Iran... We are telling them that we have to sit down and finally... return to the deal. Let's hope that it will happen soon."

The diplomat noted that the parties have encountered some issues during the discussions, and the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has been personally involved in resolving them to allow the restart of the negotiations.