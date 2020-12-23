UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Plans to Send Su-57 to Aero India-2021, Will Only Show Jet Model - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia will not send its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet to Aero India-2021, but will showcase its model, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, media reported that the Su-57 would take part in the airshow in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru in its first appearance at a foreign exhibition.

"This information requires clarification. Like at all recent international airshows, Rosoboronexport and [Russian aerospace giant] the United Aircraft Corporation will certainly demonstrate Su-57 models in Bengaluru, potential customers will be able to get acquainted with presentations about the new machine, but this is not about the participation of the machine itself,'" the source said.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.

