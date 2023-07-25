Open Menu

Russia Interested In Peace, Stability In South Caucasus - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Russia is interested in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani crisis and in the implementation of trilateral agreements to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"Russia has a vested interest in peace and stability in the South Caucasus. And we will continue, with the consent of the parties, which I understand has been confirmed, our efforts to stabilize the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, solve humanitarian problems, unblock economic and transport ties, and develop people-to-people contacts," Lavrov said at a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Russia aims to contribute to the implementation of trilateral agreements as well as to the negotiation process on the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he added.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister, in turn, noted the high dynamics of the negotiation process, with result, however, not being so tangible.

"The dynamics of the negotiation process is quite high. Perhaps we should frankly say that the results are slightly inferior to the dynamics of the negotiation process itself. But for all that, it would probably be wrong to say that there are no positive results at all," he said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority mountainous region wedged in between the two nations where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in fall 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.

