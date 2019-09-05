MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has held talks in Moscow with Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdulaziz Adwani at the latter's request to discuss relations between the two states and the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[The sides] have discussed topical issues pertaining to the further development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Kuwait, as well as the key topics of the middle Eastern agenda with a particular accent on the situation in the Persian Gulf," the ministry said.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months due to the standoff between Iran and the United States.

A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait has worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

In August, the United States called upon Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would send patrol ships to the strategic pathways of the Gulf to ensure safe maritime passage through them. London supported Washington's call and the UK Navy vessels Kent and Defender are currently on their way to join the Montrose and Duncan destroyers in the Hormuz Strait.