UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Kuwait Discuss Tensions In Persian Gulf At Latter's Request - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russia, Kuwait Discuss Tensions in Persian Gulf at Latter's Request - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has held talks in Moscow with Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdulaziz Adwani at the latter's request to discuss relations between the two states and the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[The sides] have discussed topical issues pertaining to the further development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Kuwait, as well as the key topics of the middle Eastern agenda with a particular accent on the situation in the Persian Gulf," the ministry said.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months due to the standoff between Iran and the United States.

A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait has worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

In August, the United States called upon Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would send patrol ships to the strategic pathways of the Gulf to ensure safe maritime passage through them. London supported Washington's call and the UK Navy vessels Kent and Defender are currently on their way to join the Montrose and Duncan destroyers in the Hormuz Strait.

Related Topics

Australia Iran Moscow Russia Washington France Norway Kuwait Oman Germany London Tehran Montrose United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States August All

Recent Stories

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

33 minutes ago

Argentina in Need of Major Currency Reform to Avoi ..

34 minutes ago

VP launches open trade incubator for young entrepr ..

54 minutes ago

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

1 hour ago

UNODC convenes national experts to re-design globa ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.