Russia Launched 40 Missiles, Drones Overnight: Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Russia launched dozens of attacks over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday, as Kyiv pushes for more air defence.
"A total of 40 means of enemy air attack were recorded," the air force said, adding it destroyed eight missiles.
Ukraine's air force said Russia attacked with a wide-range of weapons including cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft missiles as well as drones.
"More than 20 devices" failed to reach their targets due to "active measures by means of electronic warfare," it added.
Spokesperson Yuri Ignat later clarified.
"Either they fell in the fields, they were detonated in the air, or they were affected by means of radio-electronic warfare of our defence forces," he said on television.
Authorities have not yet reported any fatalities.
A missile attack in the northeastern Sumy region wounded one civilian and damaged 26 buildings, Ukraine's prosecutor general said.
"There is damage" in the northern region of Chernigiv, its governor Vyacheslav Chaus said, adding authorities were "not disclosing the places yet".
In the central Poltava region, an unexploded missile fell in a residential house's backyard, governor Philip Pronin said.
Ukraine's neighbour Poland had briefly activated air defence systems due to the increased level of threat.
Ukrainian territory close to the frontline was also targeted by Russian artillery.
Shelling wounded one civilian in Beryslav, on the shores of the Dnipro river in southern Kherson, on Friday evening.
"A 71-year-old woman was found under the rubble of an apartment building" and is being provided with medical help, the region's governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Saturday.
Recent Stories
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..
Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
More Stories From World
-
China's hopes for unification with Taiwan endure on nearby Pingtan4 minutes ago
-
Top UN officials warn against escalation in Red Sea after US-UK hit Yemen24 minutes ago
-
'Intense' US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course34 minutes ago
-
Warriors rally to beat Bulls, Spurs rout Hornets54 minutes ago
-
Discarded Christmas trees, a gift to Stockholm's fish54 minutes ago
-
Benin Voodoo festival rebrands to draw tourists54 minutes ago
-
Australian Open men's singles champions54 minutes ago
-
Djokovic zeroes in on all-time record 25th Slam crown at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Morgan Stanley to pay $249 mn to settle US trading fraud charges2 hours ago
-
Swiatek to Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open2 hours ago
-
'Intense' US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course2 hours ago
-
Djokovic to Sinner: Five men to watch at the Australian Open2 hours ago