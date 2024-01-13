Open Menu

Russia Launched 40 Missiles, Drones Overnight: Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Russia launched dozens of attacks over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday, as Kyiv pushes for more air defence.

"A total of 40 means of enemy air attack were recorded," the air force said, adding it destroyed eight missiles.

Ukraine's air force said Russia attacked with a wide-range of weapons including cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft missiles as well as drones.

"More than 20 devices" failed to reach their targets due to "active measures by means of electronic warfare," it added.

Spokesperson Yuri Ignat later clarified.

"Either they fell in the fields, they were detonated in the air, or they were affected by means of radio-electronic warfare of our defence forces," he said on television.

Authorities have not yet reported any fatalities.

A missile attack in the northeastern Sumy region wounded one civilian and damaged 26 buildings, Ukraine's prosecutor general said.

"There is damage" in the northern region of Chernigiv, its governor Vyacheslav Chaus said, adding authorities were "not disclosing the places yet".

In the central Poltava region, an unexploded missile fell in a residential house's backyard, governor Philip Pronin said.

Ukraine's neighbour Poland had briefly activated air defence systems due to the increased level of threat.

Ukrainian territory close to the frontline was also targeted by Russian artillery.

Shelling wounded one civilian in Beryslav, on the shores of the Dnipro river in southern Kherson, on Friday evening.

"A 71-year-old woman was found under the rubble of an apartment building" and is being provided with medical help, the region's governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Saturday.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Ukraine Russia Kherson Poltava Sumy Poland Women TV

Recent Stories

This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

2 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

3 hours ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

7 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

16 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

16 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

16 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

16 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From World