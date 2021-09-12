Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russia is working on the issue of providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday.

"They are waiting for humanitarian aid from the international community in general.

We are also working on the matter. When the issue is settled, then I will be able to announce it," Zhirnov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The ambassador added that the Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) had not yet asked Moscow for anything in particular.