Russia Outraged By Claims Of Links To Anti-Vaccination Activists In France

Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia Outraged by Claims of Links to Anti-Vaccination Activists in France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Russian Embassy in France on Monday expressed outrage over remarks by Christophe Castaner, the leader of the "La Republique En Marche!" group in the parliament, on Moscow's alleged links to anti-vaccination communities on social media.

On Thursday, Castaner replied in the affirmative when asked by an anchor of the French radio station RMC whether other countries, including Russia, could be behind such community groups.

"It is with surprise and outrage we have heard the claim by Christophe Castaner that 'Russia or other countries' might be behind the community groups of anti-vaccine advocates on social media.

We would like to underscore that we firmly support the maximum vaccine coverage of the planet's population [against COVID-19]," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The mission further denounced "France's politicized unwillingness" to recognize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya research institute, has been approved for emergency use in 69 countries worldwide.

