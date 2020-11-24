UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 24,326 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 24,326 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 25,173 the day before, bringing the total to 2,138,828, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia has registered 24,326 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 25,173 the day before, bringing the total to 2,138,828, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 24,326 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,230 (21.5 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,138,828.

Moscow recorded the highest single-day increase of 5,838 COVID-19 cases, down from 6,866 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,179 cases (up from 2,926 the day before and topping 3,000 for the first time) and the Moscow region with 970 cases (down from 971 the day before).

The response center reported a new record of 491 coronavirus fatalities, up from 361 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 37,031.

As many as 23,226 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 16,002 the day before, bringing the total to 1,634,671.

