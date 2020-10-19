UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers Almost 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 15,982 COVID-19 cases, up from 15,099 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,415,316, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 15,982 COVID-19 cases, up from 15,099 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,415,316, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,982 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 4,184 (26.2 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,376 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,610 yesterday). A total of 686 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 674 yesterday) and 466 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 460 yesterday).

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 179 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 185 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 24,366.

As many as 5,328 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 5,377 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,075,904.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 54.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 311,167 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

