Russia Registers New Single-Day Record Of 28,782 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Sat 05th December 2020

Russia Registers New Single-Day Record of 28,782 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,782 COVID-19 cases, up from the 27,403 new positive tests recorded the day before, bringing the country's case total to 2,431,731, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

The previous record of 28,145 new cases was reported on December 3.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,782 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,867 (20.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,431,731.

Moscow has confirmed a record 7,993 new coronavirus cases over the preceding 24 hours, up from 6,868 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,726 cases, up from 3,694 the day before, and Moscow region with 1,246 new cases, up from 1,223 the day before.

The response center also reported 508 coronavirus-related fatalities, a decrease from the 569 deaths reported the day before. Russia's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 42,684.

In total, 27,644 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, a slight fall from the 28,901 the day before, bringing the total to 1,916,396.

