Russia Repels 12 Counterattacks of Kiev in Kharkiv Region, LPR - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russian armed forces has successfully repulsed 12 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Twelve counterattacks of ...

the armed forces of Ukraine were successfully repelled in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, Novoselovskiy and Stelmakhivkain the Luhansk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that over the past three days, Russian troops advanced 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) along the front in this direction.

Additionally, in the Kupyansk direction, Russian military improved their position near the settlements of Vilshany and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region as a result of the offensive, the ministry added.