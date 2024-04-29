Russia Says Captured Another Village In Eastern Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Russia said Monday it had advanced further in eastern Ukraine, capturing another village -- Semenivka -- near the Moscow-held town of Avdiivka after a series of recent territorial gains.
The announcement came a day after Moscow claimed another nearby village with Kyiv saying the situation for its forces was worsening.
Russia's defence ministry said it had "liberated" Semenivka, as its forces press their advantage in manpower and ammunition on the battlefield.
The tiny villages lies south of Novobakhmutivka, which fell to Russian troops over the weekend.
Russia has been pushing westwards in the Donetsk region since its symbolic capture in February of Avdiivka, an eastern hub that witnessed some of the worst battles of Moscow's two-year offensive.
Semenivka is close to Ocheretyne, where fighting has intensified and part of which is reportedly under Russian control.
Moscow has for weeks pressed its advantage at the front, an effort it has accelerated in recent days ahead of the arrival of US weapons that Kyiv desperately needs.
Moscow's capture of the villages near Avdiivka has come as Ukraine's commander-in-chief reported Sunday that the situation on the front was "worsening."
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From World
-
Togo votes in key parliament ballot after divisive reform5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan friends of China, partner of BRI through CPEC: Salman Shah6 minutes ago
-
Blinken 'hopeful' Palestinian group will accept 'extraordinarily generous' Gaza deal6 minutes ago
-
Red Cross finances 'stabilised', new chief says16 minutes ago
-
Pedro Sanchez, a risk-taker with a flair for survival16 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh again closes schools nationwide due to heatwave16 minutes ago
-
Last chance for global pandemic agreement talks36 minutes ago
-
Iran slams crackdown on US student protesters46 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya56 minutes ago
-
Brunson sets Knicks record with 47 to lead New York over 76ers56 minutes ago
-
Filipino farmers struggle as drought and heatwave hits1 hour ago
-
Spain's Sanchez says he will not resign as PM1 hour ago