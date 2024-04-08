Russia Says Over 10,000 Residential Houses Flooded Across Urals, Siberia
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Russia said Monday that more than 10,000 residential buildings were flooded across the Urals, Volga area and western Siberia as emergency services evacuated cities threatened by rising rivers.
On Sunday, Russia declared a Federal emergency in the Orenburg region, where the Ural river flooded much of the city of Orsk and is now reaching dangerous levels in the main city of Orenburg.
"On the territories of the Siberian, Privolzhye (Volga area) and the central federal regions a rise in air temperature, active snow melting and the overflow of rivers is forecast," Russia's Emergency Ministry said on social media.
"More than 10,400 residential houses are flooded."
Russia has evacuated thousands of people already, mostly in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan.
Much of the city of Orsk has been flooded after torrential rain burst a nearby dam.
Orenburg region authorities said that the Ural river in Orsk "went down by nine centimetres" (3.
5 inches) but that water levels in the main city of Orenburg, which has a population of around 550,000, were reaching dangerous thresholds.
"In Orenburg, in a day there was a rise by 16 centimetres to 872 centimetres" in the water level, the regional government said.
Its mayor Sergei Salmin was quoted by Russian media as saying the flood was expected to be "unprecedented" and warning of forced evacuations.
Russia's weather monitor Rosgidromet said that it expected the flood to peak in Orenburg on Wednesday and that several of the city's districts would be hit.
Authorities have also warned of "inevitable" rising water levels in the Siberian regions of Tyumen and Kurgan, with the large Tobol River expected to rise.
Emergency services in Kurgan, a city of around 300,000 people near the Kazakh border, said they began "preventative evacuations" and relocated 571 people.
The Kremlin had ordered authorities in Kurgan and Tyumen to be on alert, citing "nature anomalies".
Recent Stories
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America4 minutes ago
-
Mozambique boat sinking death toll rises to 96: authorities14 minutes ago
-
Gaza truce talks make 'significant progress': Egypt state media34 minutes ago
-
Israel prepares military operations in Gaza's Rafah44 minutes ago
-
'Panama Papers' trial to begin eight years after tax scandal44 minutes ago
-
From Bulgaria to the English Channel: tracing trafficked migrant boats44 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index opens lower Monday54 minutes ago
-
3 dead in Paris building fire54 minutes ago
-
Myanmar imports over 1 mln tons of fertilizers in 2023-24 FY1 hour ago
-
ChiNext Index lower at midday Monday1 hour ago
-
S. Korea's jobless claims fall 9.1 pct in March1 hour ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand1 hour ago