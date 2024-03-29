Russia says UN sanctions on N.Korea have 'not helped' improve regional security

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Russia said on Friday that United Nations sanctions on North Korea were an obstacle to fostering dialogue and peace on the Korean peninsula and had not aided regional security.

The comment came amid a backlash against Moscow for using its veto power to effectively end official UN monitoring of sanctions on North Korea, and a probe into alleged arms transfers between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"Over the years, international restrictive measures have not helped to improve the security situation in the region," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On the contrary, in the absence of mechanisms to review sanctions measures in a mitigating manner, this instrument remains a serious irritant that hinders confidence building and political dialogue," she added.

Russia's veto at the UN Security Council on Thursday blocked the renewal of the UN panel of experts investigating violations of sanctions tied to North Korea's banned nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The Kremlin on Friday defended the veto.

"This position is more in line with our interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

Russia's spy chief visited north Korea earlier this week to discuss security cooperation.

Moscow and Pyongyang are historical allies and have strengthened ties since the start of Russia's military assault on Ukraine.