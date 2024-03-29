Open Menu

Russia Says UN Sanctions On N.Korea Have 'not Helped' Improve Regional Security

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Russia says UN sanctions on N.Korea have 'not helped' improve regional security

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Russia said on Friday that United Nations sanctions on North Korea were an obstacle to fostering dialogue and peace on the Korean peninsula and had not aided regional security.

The comment came amid a backlash against Moscow for using its veto power to effectively end official UN monitoring of sanctions on North Korea, and a probe into alleged arms transfers between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"Over the years, international restrictive measures have not helped to improve the security situation in the region," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On the contrary, in the absence of mechanisms to review sanctions measures in a mitigating manner, this instrument remains a serious irritant that hinders confidence building and political dialogue," she added.

Russia's veto at the UN Security Council on Thursday blocked the renewal of the UN panel of experts investigating violations of sanctions tied to North Korea's banned nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The Kremlin on Friday defended the veto.

"This position is more in line with our interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

Russia's spy chief visited north Korea earlier this week to discuss security cooperation.

Moscow and Pyongyang are historical allies and have strengthened ties since the start of Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

17 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

58 minutes ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

3 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

4 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World